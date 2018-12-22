Analyzing Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) & Its Competitors

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ: MOGO) is one of 37 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mogo Finance Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Mogo Finance Technology alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mogo Finance Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo Finance Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mogo Finance Technology Competitors 230 867 1094 54 2.43

Mogo Finance Technology currently has a consensus target price of $7.08, suggesting a potential upside of 205.32%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 58.24%. Given Mogo Finance Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mogo Finance Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Mogo Finance Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo Finance Technology $37.54 million -$15.21 million -3.41 Mogo Finance Technology Competitors $5.92 billion $668.80 million 13.75

Mogo Finance Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mogo Finance Technology. Mogo Finance Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo Finance Technology -39.52% -1,609.72% -15.25% Mogo Finance Technology Competitors 12.69% -51.35% -1.77%

Summary

Mogo Finance Technology competitors beat Mogo Finance Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers enhance their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Finance Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.