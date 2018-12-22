Analyzing Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) & SBI (SBHGF)

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of -0.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBI has a beta of 5.93, suggesting that its share price is 493% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and SBI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 183.04% 160.21% 19.21% SBI 14.63% 11.01% 1.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and SBI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $7.89 million 130.52 $25.88 million $0.12 94.50 SBI $3.04 billion 1.43 $420.15 million N/A N/A

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than Mr. Cooper Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mr. Cooper Group and SBI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 82.25%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than SBI.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats SBI on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights. The Originations segment originates, purchases, and sells mortgage loans. The Xome segment offers technology and data enhanced solutions to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals, and companies engaged in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. The company operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services. This segment operates proprietary trading system, which allows investors to trade stocks and bonds through electronic trading systems without stock exchanges. The Asset Management Business segment is involved in the venture capital, buyout investment, and financial and economic information activities. This segment also provides asset management services; and invests in hedge funds and private equity funds. The Biotechnology-Related Business segment develops, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics with 5-ALA as ingredient. This segment is also involved in the research and development of treatment methods and pharmaceuticals in autoimmune diseases and cancer fields. The company is also involved in the operation of various online intermediate services; development and trading of investment properties; and guarantee services for house rentals. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

