ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Research Coverage Started at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

ANGI has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut ANGI Homeservices from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Nomura began coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $23.95.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $371,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 240,246 shares of company stock worth $4,487,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,985,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,049,000 after buying an additional 133,122 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at $4,391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,049,000 after buying an additional 133,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at $2,788,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

