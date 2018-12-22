AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Shares Gap Up to $12.27

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.02, but opened at $12.27. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 274929 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.00 and a beta of -1.07.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 222.9% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 22,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.
About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 operations and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.