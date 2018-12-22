Anixter International (AXE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Anixter is a leading global distributor of Network & Security Solutions, Electrical & Electronic Solutions and Utility Power Solutions. They help build, connect, protect and power valuable assets and critical infrastructures. From enterprise networks to industrial MRO supply to video surveillance applications to electric power distribution, they offer full-line solutions, and intelligence, that create reliable, resilient systems that sustain businesses and communities. Through their unmatched global distribution network along with their supply chain and technical expertise, they help lower the cost, risk and complexity of their customers’ supply chains. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on AXE. ValuEngine lowered Anixter International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Anixter International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Anixter International stock opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.07. Anixter International has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Anixter International will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

