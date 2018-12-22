Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $19.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Antero Midstream GP traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 389965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Antero Midstream GP to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream GP in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream GP from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream GP by 1.2% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,083,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,600,000 after purchasing an additional 84,642 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Antero Midstream GP by 19.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,626,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,947 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream GP by 29.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,331,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,227 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream GP by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,340,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,596,000 after purchasing an additional 211,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Antero Midstream GP by 0.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,126,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream GP had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 231.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream GP LP will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream GP Company Profile (NYSE:AMGP)

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

