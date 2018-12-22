Antero Resources (AR) PT Lowered to $20.00 at TD Securities

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Antero Resources from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.10.

NYSE AR opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 6,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $113,896.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 20,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $261,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,924 shares in the company, valued at $344,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,336 shares of company stock worth $388,888. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,711,509 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $366,802,000 after acquiring an additional 379,572 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 1,324.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 364,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 338,576 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,711,509 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $366,802,000 after buying an additional 379,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 946,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after buying an additional 115,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,016,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

