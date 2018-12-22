Anthem Inc (ANTM) Receives $302.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $302.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anthem to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Anthem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $251.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,839. Anthem has a 1 year low of $215.52 and a 1 year high of $300.57. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,825,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total value of $936,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,899,443.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,620. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,811,000 after acquiring an additional 532,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,729,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,811,000 after acquiring an additional 532,579 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,958,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,537,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,452,000 after acquiring an additional 125,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,875,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,054,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.