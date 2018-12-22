Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ (APLS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 271.15% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We reiterate our OW rating. Apellis is developing APL-2, an investigational C3 inhibitor for complement-mediated diseases. In our view, APLS shares offer a compelling risk-reward profile due to the large market potential and compelling efficacy profile in PNH and geographic atrophy (GA). Valuation Summary We arrive at our 12-month price target of $53/share by assessing the after-tax, risk- adjusted NPV of potential future cash flows from APL-2.””

APLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

APLS opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.91, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,414,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after buying an additional 72,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after buying an additional 72,610 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 72,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.

