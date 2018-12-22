Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.53

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.53 and last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 984059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 48.07, a current ratio of 48.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.97 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 74.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 119.48%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Gault sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,129.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $22,985,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 469.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,472,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,825 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 125.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 961,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 535,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,191,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,931,000 after purchasing an additional 461,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,191,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,931,000 after purchasing an additional 461,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

