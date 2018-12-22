Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Shares Down 48.6%

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) dropped 48.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 5,663,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,336% from the average daily volume of 127,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 265.86% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 2.48% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc provides biotechnology based security solutions for supply chain security, brand protection, and law enforcement applications in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

