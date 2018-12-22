Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.16

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.16 and last traded at $55.13, with a volume of 88539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

Several research analysts have commented on AIT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

In other news, Director Green Edith Kelly sold 7,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $464,465.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

