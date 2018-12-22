Applied Minerals (AMNL) & PIEDMONT LITHIU/S (PLLL) Financial Review

Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) and PIEDMONT LITHIU/S (NASDAQ:PLLL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Applied Minerals alerts:

This table compares Applied Minerals and PIEDMONT LITHIU/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Minerals -256.59% N/A -335.38% PIEDMONT LITHIU/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Applied Minerals and PIEDMONT LITHIU/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A PIEDMONT LITHIU/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 422.88%. Given PIEDMONT LITHIU/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PIEDMONT LITHIU/S is more favorable than Applied Minerals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Minerals and PIEDMONT LITHIU/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Minerals $2.44 million 3.09 -$14.91 million N/A N/A PIEDMONT LITHIU/S N/A N/A -$9.95 million ($1.91) -3.20

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Minerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Applied Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PIEDMONT LITHIU/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Applied Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S beats Applied Minerals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Minerals Company Profile

Applied Minerals, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, cement, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE. The company also provides natural iron oxide-based products for the pigmentary and technical application markets under the tradename AMIRON. It markets and sells its products directly and through distributors. The company was formerly known as Atlas Mining Company and changed its name to Applied Minerals, Inc. in October 2009. Applied Minerals, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.