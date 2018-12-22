AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,584,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980,924 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $83,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $135,000. TLP Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 77.9% during the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 49.9% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 6,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $337,660.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $585,001.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,073 shares of company stock valued at $13,383,882. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Macquarie raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (USB)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/aqr-capital-management-llc-reduces-holdings-in-u-s-bancorp-usb.html.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.