AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 544,675 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544,675 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $92,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 117.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STI shares. Edward Jones raised SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley set a $79.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE:STI opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a bank and financial holding company that engages in the provision of financial services. It offers deposit, credit, mortgage banking, trust and investment, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Wholesale, and Corporate Other.

