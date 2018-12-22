Aqua Metals (AQMS) Trading Down 6.3%

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) traded down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.63. 1,858,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 642,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

A number of research firms recently commented on AQMS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Securities set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aqua Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $67.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.17.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 789.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.61%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Research analysts expect that Aqua Metals Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aqua Metals by 1,008.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 470,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 427,958 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aqua Metals by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aqua Metals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 221,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

