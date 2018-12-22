Aragon Price Tops $0.48 (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Aragon has a market cap of $14.05 million and $136,610.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00011909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, AirSwap and HitBTC. During the last week, Aragon has traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.45 or 0.02631687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00147722 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00180955 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024950 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025028 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,177,439 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, GOPAX, Bitfinex, HitBTC, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

