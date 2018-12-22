Arca Biopharma (ABIO) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s share price traded down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.30. 2,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 108,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arca Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arca Biopharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO) by 416.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,003 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Arca Biopharma worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arca Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction.

