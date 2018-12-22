Archetypal Network Hits Market Cap of $15,017.00 (ACTP)

Archetypal Network (CURRENCY:ACTP) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Archetypal Network has a market cap of $15,017.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Archetypal Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Archetypal Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Archetypal Network has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.65 or 0.02712328 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00147445 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00178327 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026072 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026072 BTC.

About Archetypal Network

Archetypal Network’s total supply is 7,042,613,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,835,226,167 tokens. The official website for Archetypal Network is archetypal.network. Archetypal Network’s official Twitter account is @archetypalnet.

Archetypal Network Token Trading

Archetypal Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archetypal Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archetypal Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Archetypal Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

