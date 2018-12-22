Argus Increases Alliant Energy (LNT) Price Target to $49.00

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LNT. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Alliant Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.93.

LNT opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,961,000 after buying an additional 26,528 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,025,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,485.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 189,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,627,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,185,000 after buying an additional 19,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

