Arionum Price Up 80% Over Last Week (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last week, Arionum has traded up 80% against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges. Arionum has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $90,378.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,859.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.59 or 0.02784994 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.44 or 0.04877581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00787770 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.01304987 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00113182 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.01588095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00368477 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00025654 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,847,830 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

