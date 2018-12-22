Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) Stake Lessened by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 144,045 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Array Biopharma were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma during the third quarter worth $164,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma during the second quarter worth $191,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma during the second quarter worth $280,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma during the second quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma during the second quarter worth $440,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARRY opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.06. Array Biopharma Inc has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 74.02% and a negative net margin of 66.77%. Array Biopharma’s quarterly revenue was up 91.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Array Biopharma Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Victor Sandor sold 115,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,867,148.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,599.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Array Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $22.00 target price on Array Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Array Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Array Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Array Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Array Biopharma

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

