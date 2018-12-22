Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 105,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 642.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $87.26.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 1.84%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 13,016 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $976,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 700 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $52,059.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $950,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

