ASGN Inc (ASGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. ASGN reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $906.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.87 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 20.29%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ASGN from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ASGN from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ASGN from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In related news, Director Brian J. Callaghan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 408 shares in the company, valued at $27,756.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin A. Sheridan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,306,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,746.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,950 shares of company stock worth $3,645,425. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of ASGN by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ASGN by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 665,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. ASGN has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $94.25.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United State and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

