Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,912 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.89% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AHT. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 89.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 60,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,288,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after buying an additional 31,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 33.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 138,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 35,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.65). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $355.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $8.00 price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

