ASOS (ASC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,500 at Jefferies Financial Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.60) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 4,000 ($52.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital cut ASOS to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,832.58 ($76.21).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 2,307 ($30.15) on Tuesday. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 58.29 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,770 ($101.53).

In related news, insider Adam Crozier purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,671 ($34.90) per share, for a total transaction of £100,162.50 ($130,880.05). Also, insider Nick Beighton sold 22,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,448 ($71.19), for a total value of £1,242,579.84 ($1,623,650.65).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

