ASOS’s (ASOMF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their sell rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) in a report released on Tuesday.

ASOS has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Russian Federation. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and own-labeled products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

