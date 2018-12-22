ASV Holdings Inc (ASV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) to post $33.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ASV’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.08 million and the lowest is $32.50 million. ASV posted sales of $30.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASV will report full year sales of $128.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $129.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $137.03 million, with estimates ranging from $134.60 million to $139.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ASV.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. ASV had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of ASV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ASV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ASV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

NASDAQ ASV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,148. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.56. ASV has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASV stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,709 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 5.86% of ASV worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASV Company Profile

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

