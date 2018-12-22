AT&T Inc. (T) Holdings Cut by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,582 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Price Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 165.1% in the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 105.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $178,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 38.6% in the second quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 6,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.82 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

T opened at $28.31 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $183.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

