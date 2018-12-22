Augur Market Cap Reaches $82.81 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Augur has traded up 35.2% against the dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $7.53 or 0.00190855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Koinex, Mercatox and BX Thailand. Augur has a market capitalization of $82.81 million and approximately $709,152.00 worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.77 or 0.02732034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00148749 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00177583 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000116 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025643 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025691 BTC.

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Gatecoin, Bitsane, Bittrex, Crex24, Koinex, Zebpay, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, HitBTC, BitBay, AirSwap, Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia, IDEX, Gate.io, Bithumb, Kraken, BX Thailand, Liqui, Mercatox, Cobinhood, Binance, DragonEX, GOPAX, Livecoin, Bitbns, CoinTiger and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

