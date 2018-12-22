Australian Enhanced Income Fund (AYF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.09

Australian Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:AYF) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of ASX:AYF opened at A$5.80 ($4.11) on Friday.

About Australian Enhanced Income Fund

Australian Enhanced Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

