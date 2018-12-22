Aviva plc (AV) Insider Buys £147.20 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Andrew Briggs acquired 40 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 368 ($4.81) per share, with a total value of £147.20 ($192.34).

Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 15th, Andrew Briggs acquired 36 shares of Aviva stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 417 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of £150.12 ($196.16).

On Wednesday, November 7th, Andrew Briggs acquired 25,000 shares of Aviva stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £105,750 ($138,181.11).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 371.90 ($4.86) on Friday. Aviva plc has a twelve month low of GBX 482.20 ($6.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 550 ($7.19).

AV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 556 ($7.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aviva to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 499 ($6.52) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 560.15 ($7.32).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles, property, and medical expenses, as well as liabilities, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

