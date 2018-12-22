Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) will report $99.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.10 million to $100.00 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $116.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $436.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $436.00 million to $436.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $455.23 million, with estimates ranging from $440.70 million to $470.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.82 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. B. Riley downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $537.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.00. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $44,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,716,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after purchasing an additional 187,036 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,953,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,032,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,077,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,826,000 after purchasing an additional 122,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,465,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,957,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,465,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

