B. Riley Financial (RILY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Shares of RILY stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.50. 159,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,569. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $400.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $62,398.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 129,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,700. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 54.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 858,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

