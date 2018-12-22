B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $348,000 Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,136,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,493,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,400 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,942,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,681,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,711.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,379,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $74.00 price objective on Restaurant Brands International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

Shares of QSR opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

