B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HIIQ. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Insurance Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

In other news, Director Robert S. Murley purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $200,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HIIQ opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.90. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $63.13.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.39 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Insurance Innovations Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

