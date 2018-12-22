Banca Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BANCA)

Banca (CURRENCY:BANCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Banca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, WazirX and HitBTC. Banca has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $54,163.00 worth of Banca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Banca has traded 38.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Banca

Banca was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Banca’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,926,481,684 tokens. Banca’s official Twitter account is @Banca_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Banca is www.banca.world. The Reddit community for Banca is /r/Banca.

Banca Token Trading

Banca can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and WazirX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banca using one of the exchanges listed above.

