Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (BLX) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in a report on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

BLX stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $636.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.55. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 million. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLX. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 7.9% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,320,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,542,000 after purchasing an additional 169,313 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 21.3% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 452,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 79,379 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 99.9% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 55,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr during the third quarter worth about $425,000. 16.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, collateral-backed, short and medium term trade, and pre-export financing structured loans; and discounting of notes, cross-border leasing, pre- and post-export financing, import financing, letters of credit, bank guarantees, documentary collection, irrevocable reimbursement undertakings, bankers' acceptance, vendor finance, and ECA-backed financing services.

