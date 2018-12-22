Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) to post $49.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.30 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $42.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $201.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $201.07 million to $201.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $226.02 million, with estimates ranging from $224.25 million to $228.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.94 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 4.99%. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other Bandwidth news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $1,581,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 48.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 20.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,549,000 after buying an additional 184,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after buying an additional 26,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 101.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 343,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 172,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 101.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 172,903 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter worth $16,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.05. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $57.50.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.