Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 111,054 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,910,792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 111,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,463,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 17.8% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,375 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $246.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $185.22 and a one year high of $423.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.45, for a total transaction of $255,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,378.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 21,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $7,361,323.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,234.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,450 shares of company stock valued at $107,534,375. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.09.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

