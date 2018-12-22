Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.29 Billion Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 55,048.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,504,928 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,494,946 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,292,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $194.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $175.79 and a 52 week high of $245.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The retailer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

In other news, VP Franz E. Lazarus sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total value of $5,215,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.23, for a total transaction of $945,958.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,270 shares in the company, valued at $7,332,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,312 shares of company stock worth $13,847,852. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Loop Capital set a $265.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $260.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.77.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

