Barclays Lowers ASOS (ASC) Price Target to GBX 4,000

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 4,000 ($52.27) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASC. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Numis Securities lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ASOS to a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,832.58 ($76.21).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS stock opened at GBX 2,307 ($30.15) on Tuesday. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 58.29 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,770 ($101.53).

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 22,808 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,448 ($71.19), for a total value of £1,242,579.84 ($1,623,650.65). Also, insider Adam Crozier acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,671 ($34.90) per share, with a total value of £100,162.50 ($130,880.05).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.