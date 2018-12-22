Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) Insider Barings Llc Purchases 68,600 Shares of Stock

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) insider Barings Llc bought 68,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $613,284.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Barings BDC alerts:

On Wednesday, December 19th, Barings Llc bought 68,600 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $628,376.00.

On Monday, December 17th, Barings Llc bought 68,600 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $649,642.00.

On Friday, December 14th, Barings Llc bought 69,400 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $667,628.00.

On Wednesday, December 12th, Barings Llc bought 52,395 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $518,710.50.

On Monday, December 10th, Barings Llc bought 57,905 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $573,838.55.

On Thursday, December 6th, Barings Llc bought 63,209 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $627,665.37.

On Monday, December 3rd, Barings Llc bought 45,534 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $456,706.02.

On Friday, November 30th, Barings Llc bought 72,700 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $729,181.00.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Barings Llc bought 72,700 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $726,273.00.

On Monday, November 26th, Barings Llc bought 72,700 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $722,638.00.

Shares of BBDC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. 475,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,634. Barings BDC Inc has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $462.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 224.44, a current ratio of 224.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.63). Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 50.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 million. Analysts expect that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Barings BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

WARNING: “Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) Insider Barings Llc Purchases 68,600 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/barings-bdc-inc-bbdc-insider-barings-llc-purchases-68600-shares-of-stock.html.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.