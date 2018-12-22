Barnes Group (B) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.21

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.21 and last traded at $52.65, with a volume of 59088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on B shares. ValuEngine downgraded Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. DA Davidson set a $66.00 price objective on Barnes Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $45,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hassell H. Mcclellan sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter worth about $2,296,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter worth about $1,707,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,098,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,041,000 after purchasing an additional 232,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

