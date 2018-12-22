Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

TSE:ABX traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$17.85. 9,951,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,282. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.76. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$12.54 and a 1-year high of C$19.49.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.490000019215687 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

In other news, insider Gregory Alan Pool Walker bought 11,656 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$198,385.12. Also, Director Pablo Marcet bought 3,500 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.06 per share, with a total value of C$38,710.00. Insiders bought a total of 2,286,185 shares of company stock valued at $25,447,174 in the last 90 days.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

