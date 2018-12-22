Bata (BTA) Trading 28.5% Higher This Week

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Bata coin can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Livecoin. Bata has a total market capitalization of $68,110.00 and $64.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bata has traded up 28.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00793007 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 81.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00001180 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,050,870 coins. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.