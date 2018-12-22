Baxter International Inc (BAX) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,664,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $205,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $62.90 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

Baxter International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $100,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Third Point Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $548,960,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,013,249 shares of company stock valued at $549,865,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

