Bay Commercial Bank (BCML) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML) to post $15.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bay Commercial Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.40 million and the lowest is $15.40 million. Bay Commercial Bank reported sales of $13.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bay Commercial Bank will report full year sales of $58.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.20 million to $59.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $82.70 million, with estimates ranging from $81.90 million to $83.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bay Commercial Bank.

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bay Commercial Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 83,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,096. Bay Commercial Bank has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $210.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, insider George J. Guarini acquired 1,400 shares of Bay Commercial Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp. operates as a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank. It offers loans, credit, deposit products and services, business cash management, business and personal services, 1031 Exchange, and escrow services through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on November 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

