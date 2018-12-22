BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (BFR) Stake Raised by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BFR) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,167,085 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 657,304 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in BBVA Banco Frances were worth $60,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,903,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after buying an additional 990,329 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,391,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after buying an additional 226,065 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

BFR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

BBVA Banco Frances stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. BBVA Banco Frances S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $27.45.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

