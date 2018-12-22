BBX Capital Corp (BBX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.

BBX Capital stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. BBX Capital has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $526.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BBX Capital had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that BBX Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of BBX Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Jr. Cagnetta bought 5,000 shares of BBX Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $32,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

